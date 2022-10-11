77°
Five people hurt after high-speed chase ends in head-on crash in Livingston Parish
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - A high-speed chase ended in a violent head-on crash that left at least five people hurt Tuesday afternoon.
Louisiana State Police said the driver fled troopers after a traffic stop on I-12 near Walker. The suspect led police onto LA-16 before crashing into another car shortly before 4 p.m. near the Colyell Creek Bridge.
Sources told WBRZ that five people were hurt in the crash, and at least one had to be taken to a hospital by helicopter. Four of them were said to have serious injuries.
This is a developing story.
