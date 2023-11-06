Five people displaced after early-morning arson, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE - Five people were displaced after a fire early Monday morning that investigators found to be arson.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews were called to the home on Oswego Street off Plank Road shortly before 5 a.m. Monday. The home's five residents were safely outside when the fire department arrived.

There were heavy flames in the two front rooms of the home, the BRFD said. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other parts of the home, but the building was heavily damaged by smoke, flames, and water.

Investigators found the cause of the fire to be arson.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.