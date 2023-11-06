71°
Latest Weather Blog
Five people displaced after early-morning arson, BRFD says
BATON ROUGE - Five people were displaced after a fire early Monday morning that investigators found to be arson.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews were called to the home on Oswego Street off Plank Road shortly before 5 a.m. Monday. The home's five residents were safely outside when the fire department arrived.
There were heavy flames in the two front rooms of the home, the BRFD said. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other parts of the home, but the building was heavily damaged by smoke, flames, and water.
Investigators found the cause of the fire to be arson.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cap City Beer Fest returns to Baton Rouge, raising money for pets
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank prepares for holiday rush
-
One dead, one critically injured in crash on Joor Road Friday morning
-
Crews battle fire at vacant Glen Oaks Middle School campus
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Kamryn Hill