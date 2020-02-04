70°
Five LSU students diagnosed with mumps off campus
BATON ROUGE - A handful of LSU students have been confirmed to have cases of mumps.
An LSU spokesperson confirmed Tuesday evening that five students had been diagnosed with the illness, but all of them live off campus.
The situation is not expected to impact the campus at this time.
