Five LSU students diagnosed with mumps off campus

Tuesday, February 04 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A handful of LSU students have been confirmed to have cases of mumps.

An LSU spokesperson confirmed Tuesday evening that five students had been diagnosed with the illness, but all of them live off campus.

The situation is not expected to impact the campus at this time. 

