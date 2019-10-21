Five Livingston teachers awarded over $24K in grant money

LIVINGSTON - Five Livingston Parish teachers have been selected to become recipients of a Deborah Rochelle Teacher Grant, the combined total of their grant money amounting to $24,837.

The five teachers include D’anna Macaluso and Carrie Young from Juban Parc Elementary; Leah Davis from Southside Elementary; Rebekah O’Neal from North Corbin Junior High; and Michelle Crochet from Live Oak Junior High.

Livingston Superintendent, Joe Murphy spoke highly of the five, saying, “We are so proud of these teachers for taking the initiative to apply for these grants and to develop projects that are research-based and focused on improving our students’ academic performance. Their rewarded efforts are just a great example of the lengths and depths our teachers go to advance learning in our classrooms.”

The Deborah Rochelle Teacher Grant was initiated in 1991 by the Kelly Gene Cook Sr. Charitable Foundation.

It was designed to enhance education by funding school site personnel for instructional, research-based projects that provide direct service to students.

The grants awarded to the teachers for the 2019-2020 year do not exceed $5,000 per award.