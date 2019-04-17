Latest Weather Blog
Five La. law enforcement agents identified in death of man brandishing gun
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Authorities say at least five law enforcement officers are on leave while investigators look into a fatal shooting of a gunman after a chase.
News agencies report they include three Shreveport police officers and two Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies. Such leaves are standard after fatal shootings.
Officials say 27-year-old Trivenskey Odom was killed the evening of April 10, while brandishing and randomly firing a handgun. They say sheriff's deputies had chased him into Shreveport after getting a call saying he was threatening to harm himself and others.
They were joined by Shreveport police and a Louisiana state trooper. They learned afterward that Odom also was accused of shooting a driver in the leg while stealing a car a few hours earlier. State police declined to identify the trooper.
