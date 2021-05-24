82°
Five hurt, one airlifted after crash that closed US 190 in West Baton Rouge Monday

Monday, May 24 2021
By: Trey Schmaltz

LOBDELL - Numerous people were reportedly hurt in a crash on US 190 at its intersection with Bueche Road Monday afternoon.

In all, five people were hurt, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.  Two were critically injured.  At least one child was hurt, authorities said, and was being taken to an area hospital. 

At least one of the victim's was airlifted from the crash scene.

Investigators believe a car was crossing the westbound lanes when it was t-boned by a pick-up truck. Four of the people hurt were inside that vehicle, and the fifth person hurt was inside the truck. 

The highway has since reopened in both directions. 

