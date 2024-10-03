Five gang members arrested, accused of conspiracy to commit murder, intimidate a witness

BATON ROUGE — Five members of a Baton Rouge-based gang are accused of conspiring to commit murder and intimidate a witness, Baton Rouge Police said.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old Lance White was arrested Wednesday after a raid on a Pampas Street apartment where officers and U.S. Marshals found $410 in cash, 313 grams of marijuana, 9.5 doses of Adderall and two guns. White faces multiple charges, including possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and to intimidate a witness.

Three of the accused gang members — Khalil Henderson, 20, Dedric White, 30, and David Hastings, 21 — were already in custody for previous narcotic and violent crime arrests by BRPD officers. They also face conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and intimidate a witness charges.

Another man, Michael Veal, 19, was in the East Caroll Parish Prison. He has since been booked for the same conspiracy charges, court records show.

BRPD said they obtained warrants for the arrests of Lance White, Henderson, Dedric White, Hastings and Veal on Sept. 9.