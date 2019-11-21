Five Florida police officers give homeless family cash & assistance

Photo: CNN

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – Residents of numerous U.S. cities may notice an increasingly common sight: individuals who appear to be homeless, standing on street corners with signs that request money, food, or work.

What may be a less common sight is a group of police officers handing a homeless person a stack of cash.

But according to CNN, that’s what happened in Florida’s Miami-Dade County when a group of officers saw that a man and his family of six were down on their luck.

The man, his wife, and their four children were headed to the bus depot when he spotted the officers and took a chance.

He approached the men and women in uniform and explained that he and his family had nowhere to go. They'd recently moved from Michigan, hoping he’d secure a job as a cook only to find themselves being kicked out of a relative’s home and thoroughly out of options.

The officers listened and knew they couldn't just leave without offering assistance.

Officer Jose DeLeon, “I saw his wife holding a two-month-old, I saw the other kids and just immediately thought to myself, ‘Wow, we have to help them.”

So, that’s exactly what they did.

DeLeon and fellow officers Roberto Axcuy, Isabel Soto, Dayane Wilhelm, and Scott McBath pooled together the money they had with them and offered the man and his family $200.

But their efforts didn’t stop there. The officers also found a local shelter with room for the entire family and drove them there.

The officers, who regularly patrol the Miami-Dade International airport, said they see themselves as city ambassadors as well as cops.

Azcuy said, “We’re doing our job. At the end of the day, that’s what we signed up for. That’s what we swore to do right in our community.”