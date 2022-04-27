Five dead after motel shooting, standoff in Mississippi

Photo: WLOX

BILOXI - Five people are dead, including a suspected gunman, after an hours-long crime spree that began with a shooting at a motel in coastal Mississippi.

Gunfire first erupted at the Broadway Inn in Biloxi around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The shots sent several people running, and police later determined that three people were killed in the shooting. Two hotel employees and a guest were shot.

Investigators believe the initial shooting stemmed from an argument over money.

WLOX reports the shooter left the motel and shot someone else during a carjacking in Gulfport, about nine miles away from the original scene. That victim later died in a hospital.

After the carjacking, the man then barricaded himself inside a nearby grocery store.

After a roughly four-hour standoff, police said they deployed tear gas and forced entry into the building. The Gulfport Police Department said officers found the suspect dead inside, though they have not released further details about how he died.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story.