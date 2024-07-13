Latest Weather Blog
Five dead, including a teenager and toddler, after house fire in Bayou Blue
BAYOU BLUE - Five people are dead after a house fire in Lafourche Parish Saturday morning, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
Officials received the call of a house fire around 3:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Louise Lane. Officials say three adults, a teenager and a toddler were among those who died; the surviving victim is a teenager. No other identifying information was provided.
“The roof was already collapsing when we got on the scene,” Bayou Blue Volunteer Fire Chief Harvey Parks said. “It was fully involved.”
According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, the investigation could take several days of collecting and examining evidence before conclusions could be reached.
Webre said he believes the fire might be the deadliest in the parish’s history.
The full update can be watched below:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rep. Graves discusses future of Comite Diversion plan once he leaves office
-
EBR parents and students frustrated with school boards superintendent handling
-
Inconclusive meeting to decide on superintendent leads to racism allegations, chaos
-
Bayou Motor Fest revving its way downtown this weekend
-
Detectives release video of drive-by shooting, hoping to find suspects