Five dead after hot air balloon crash

49 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, June 26 2021 Jun 26, 2021 June 26, 2021 3:17 PM June 26, 2021 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Logan Cullop
PHOTO: ABC News

ALBUQUERQUE - A hot air balloon hit a power line and fell 100 feet, killing five passengers.

Albuquerque Fire Department said around 7 a.m. Saturday the basket the passengers were riding in detached, crashed and then caught fire.

Police say the victims range in age from 40s to 60s. Four of the passengers died at the scene and one was transported to a hospital, where they later died.

The crash knocked out power for 13,000 customers in the surrounding area, but it was restored.

