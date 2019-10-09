Five cats killed in Baker house fire

BAKER - Officials say several pets died in a house fire in East Baton Rouge Wednesday morning.

The Central Fire Department, which assisted in the call, says the fire was reported around 9 a.m. on Gov Davis Drive. The Brownsfield Fire District was called to the scene and had the fire extinguished a short while later.

The department says five cats died in the fire.

No one was in the home at the time of the blaze and no other injuries were reported.

Baker, District Six and Baton Rouge Fire Departments also assisted Brownsfield.