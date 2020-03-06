Five candidates remain in running to become superintendent of EBRP Schools

BATON ROUGE - As of Friday, March 6 the search for East Baton Rouge Parish's next school superintendent was narrowed down to five individuals.

According to The Advocate, Leslie Brown, Adam Smith, Quentina Timoll, Nakia Towns, and Marshall Tuck were chosen to advance to the next round of interviews.

Timoll and Smith already work for the EBRP School System; Timoll serves as the Assistant Superintendent and Smith is the Associate Superintendent.

Towns serves as chief of staff to the Hamilton County Department of Education in Tennessee and Tuck is the former president of a California-based charter school group.

These five were chosen from a total of 23 applicants.

The candidate selected to take on the role of EBRP superintendent will oversee more than 80 schools that educate over 41,000 children.

Warren Drake, the parish's current superintendent, will retire on June 30, after leading the school system for five years.

The five candidates are scheduled to meet with the board for the next round of interviews on March 23 and 24.