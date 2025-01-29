Five arrested in vehicle burglary crackdown across southeast Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - At least five people have been taken into custody connected to vehicle burglaries and gun thefts across southeast Louisiana.

Law enforcement agents worked Wednesday morning to capture two people who they say are tied to multiple vehicle burglaries across different parishes in southwest Louisiana.

Baton Rouge Police officers disabled a white Honda on the South Acadian Thruway on ramp around 9:45 a.m. Law enforcement told WBRZ that two people jumped out of the car and both were taken into custody after an hour-long search in the area.

Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that the suspects are connected to a multi-parish burglary ring focused on stealing guns from vehicles.

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said the white Honda was stolen from a Popingo gas station Tuesday morning. He said the driver went into the store and when he came out his car was gone. Chief Ambeau said that St. Gabriel officers have recovered a different vehicle that was stolen in Ascension Parish and dumped inside city limits.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said that Iberville and West Baton Rouge parish deputies arrested three people from the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday evening who are connected to seven stolen cars. Deputies arrested 18-year-olds Timothy Bessie, Steven Smith and Joshua Stevens. They were booked for seven counts of simple burglary of motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer and resisting arrest. Smith was booked for an additional count of aggravated assault of an officer.