Five arrested in EBRSO major drug bust

BATON ROUGE - Five people were arrested and nearly $1.5 million in cash and drugs were seized during an investigation conducted by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Narcotics division over the last several months.

Deputies said they seized the following items:

-$623,070 (pending seizure)

-14 pounds of powder heroin (approx. street value $490,000)

- 4.52 pounds of black tar heroin (approx. street value $160,000)

-2.5 pounds of Fentanyl (approx. street value $84,000)

-13 pounds of powder cocaine (approx. street value $240,000)

-14 ounces of crack cocaine (approx. street value $15,400)

-1 pound of methamphetamine (approx. street value $7,200)

-29 pounds of marijuana (approx. street value $58,000)

-254 dosage units of Xanax

-98 hydrocodone

An array of ballistic vests and firearms were confiscated during the arrest as well.

Those arrested were:

-Cedric Clay, DOB 7/19/80

-Allen Wright, DOB 6/9/79

-David Lee, DOB 5/8/01

-Antwun Allen, DOB 12/3/99

Antonio Allen, DOB 11/6/98

"I’m so proud and grateful for all the work these investigators have put in to not only remove dangerous criminals from the streets of our community, but also weapons and a massive amount of dangerous and often lethal drugs,” EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “So many of our community’s violent crimes, homicides and overdoses are linked to the distribution of drugs such as these. Our agency, particularly our Narcotics Division, is working tirelessly to eradicate these operations.”

All five arrested are facing multiple charges.