Five area girls basketball teams are set to compete in the LHSAA State Championship

HAMMOND - The championship games have been set, and the Baton Rouge area has five girls basketball teams competing in their respective State Championships this weekend.

Albany (Div. II Non-Select) and Southern Lab (Div. IV Select) punched their tickets on Thursday. The Hornets will face No. 1 Wossman on Friday at 8 p.m. The top seeded Kittens will take on No. 2 Cedar Creek on Saturday at noon.

Thursday's Semifinal action started with a Baton Rouge battle in Div. II Select between No. 1 U-High and No. 5 Madison Prep. The Chargers were able to take control in the first half and not let up. They got the upset and are set to face No. 2 Vandebilt Catholic in the championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m.

In Div. I Select, the No. 3 Woodlawn Panthers were also hunting an upset over No. 2 Edna Karr. Once the Panthers started the scoring party, it never ended. They defeated Karr by double digits to advance to the title game. Woodlawn is set to face No. 4 Huntington on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The Semifinals were capped off by another 225 showdown in Div. I Non-Select between No. 2 Walker against No. 3 Zachary.

It was a back and forth battle for the entire game, but late in the second half, the Broncos were able to take control and add some insurance to their lead. Despite the Wildcats' best efforts, it was not enough to beat the clock and beat the Broncos.

Zachary advances to their first state championship since 1927. They are set to take on No. 1 Parkway on Saturday at 8 p.m.