73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Five alleged drug dealers arrested by Livingston Parish deputies after raids in Independence

49 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, September 04 2025 Sep 4, 2025 September 04, 2025 5:28 AM September 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish deputies arrested five alleged drug dealers accused of selling cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs out of homes in Independence.

Deputies said the five were arrested after an investigation into alleged narcotics sales out of homes along T. Selders Road in Independence. When deputies raided the homes, they found nearly 20 grams of crack, 6.3 grams of cocaine, 8.1 grams of fentanyl, 40.2 grams of meth, 11 grams of marijuana and three doses of suboxone. Three guns were also found.

Robert Brewer, 56, Gabriel Brewer, 52, and Darryl Hutchinson, 50, were identified as the "main sources of interest" and arrested after the raids. Two other people — Samara Rousse, 33, and Timothy Jones, 66 — were also arrested. Jones was arrested via a summons, deputies added.

"Three people were transported to a local hospital due to severe health concerns. More arrests are likely," Sheriff Jason Ard added.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days