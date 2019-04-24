65°
Five accused in abuse, rape, starvation of Louisiana girl

Wednesday, April 24 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A little girl in Louisiana allegedly endured years of beatings and rapes before she ended up in a mental health facility in Mississippi and was able to report being abused.

Now five people have been arrested on charges related to rape. The girl is now 12 years old. Authorities testified Tuesday that the abuse began when the girl was 4 and continued until 2017.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said the girl told them she was repeatedly raped, beaten and starved by 53-year-old Tilman Carolise, 66-year-old Harrington Matherne and 19-year-old Farrel Tregre. The girl said 46-year-old Tina Tregre and 40-year-old Terri Tregre acted as lookouts during the sexual assaults and also physically abused her.

