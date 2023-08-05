87°
Fist fight between players leads to bench-clearing brawl in Guardians-White Sox game

3 hours 5 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, August 05 2023 Aug 5, 2023 August 05, 2023 8:15 PM August 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit to NBC Sports Chicago

CLEVELAND - Things got heated between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians in the bottom of the 6th inning of their game Saturday night.

After White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson barely missed on tagging out Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, the two began arguing, resulting in Anderson dropping his glove and punching Ramirez.

After Anderson's swings, the benches and bullpen cleared to the field to break up the fight. Both players, Cleveland reliever Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, and both managers for the teams were ejected.

