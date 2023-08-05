87°
Fist fight between players leads to bench-clearing brawl in Guardians-White Sox game
CLEVELAND - Things got heated between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians in the bottom of the 6th inning of their game Saturday night.
After White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson barely missed on tagging out Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, the two began arguing, resulting in Anderson dropping his glove and punching Ramirez.
It's fight night in Cleveland ?? pic.twitter.com/3NEIpBEbSf— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2023
After Anderson's swings, the benches and bullpen cleared to the field to break up the fight. Both players, Cleveland reliever Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, and both managers for the teams were ejected.
