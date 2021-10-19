Latest Weather Blog
Fishing pier condemned: former bridge section unstable
DOYLINE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have condemned and will remove a section of a Louisiana bridge used for nearly two decades as a fishing pier, officials said Monday.
Work at the Lake Bistineau spillway fishing pier will begin Oct. 25 and is expected to take 90 days, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release.
When the current Louisiana Highway 154 bridge over Lake Bistineau was built in 2001, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development left a section of the old one for use as a fishing pier owned and managed by Wildlife and Fisheries. It’s in Bossier Parish, about 23 miles (37 kilometers) southeast of Shreveport.
The pier has become so unstable that it’s a safety hazard both for people who might use it and for the spillway itself, the news release said.
“If the structure were to collapse, it could cause damage to the Lake Bistineau spillway and control gates. Such damage could threaten the integrity of the structures that control water levels on the lake, leading to expensive emergency repairs,” the department said.
The road to the spillway and fishing pier may be closed during demolition, the statement said.
