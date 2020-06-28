79°
Fishing license sales rise due to COVID-19
It's summertime, and you may have noticed a few more people fishing out along the water.
At Superior Bait and Tackle, owner Mark Matthews, says he's seen an influx of customers eager to buy new fishing gear.
"We've seen a lot of customers, some who may not have fished in 4 or 5 years," he said.
Matthews says more people now have a new appreciation for fishing during the COVID-19 Crisis, especially since it allows for social distancing.
"Fishing is normally very peaceful. There's a lot of stress that comes with the pandemic, and this is a way to get some of that worked out," said Matthews.
Since March, the state sold about 13,000 more fishing licenses than they did at the same time last year. That's a 35% increase over last year.
"As an agency that does not get general funding, whenever you can have a quarter of sales that's the highest you've had in eight years is very exciting," said Bryan McClinton.
McClinton works with The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. He says he saw the rise in license sales days after Gov. Edwards issued his stay-at-home order in March.
"It's a great way to recreate, but we are surprised. This is the highest numbers we've had over a March, April, and May since 2012," he said.
For more information on how to purchase your fishing license visit www.wlf.la.gov.
