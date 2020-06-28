Fishing license sales rise due to COVID-19

It's summertime, and you may have noticed a few more people fishing out along the water.

At Superior Bait and Tackle, owner Mark Matthews, says he's seen an influx of customers eager to buy new fishing gear.

"We've seen a lot of customers, some who may not have fished in 4 or 5 years," he said.

Matthews says more people now have a new appreciation for fishing during the COVID-19 Crisis, e specially since it allows for social distancing.

"Fishing is normally very peaceful. There's a lot of stress that comes with the pandemic, and this is a way to get some of that worked out," said Matthews.