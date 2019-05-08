Fishing camp break-ins: fishing tackle stolen; 3 accused

Leeville via Google Earth

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) - A Louisiana sheriff's office says three men are accused of breaking into fishing camps and stealing rods, reels and other fishing tackle.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office says two already were in jail and a third is wanted.

Lt. Brennan Matherne says in an email Wednesday that investigators haven't estimated the dollar value of the thefts from five Leeville area camps. Investigators found the stolen items in a storage unit and developed the men as suspects.

Matherne says 30-year-old Jean Gisclair (pictured left) and 29-year-old Damian Randazzo (pictured middle), both of Golden Meadow, already were in jail on unrelated charges.

The third suspect, 47-year-old Christopher Beatty (pictured right) of Lockport, turned himself in Wednesday.

It wasn't clear if they had attorneys who could speak for them.