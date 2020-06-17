First Unified Juneteenth Caravan to be held in Capital Area due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE- In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, three entities are unifying for the first time to host the annual Juneteenth celebration.

The Baton Rouge African American Museum (BRAAM), Community Against Drugs and Violence (CADAV), and State Representative C Denise Marcelle will celebrate Juneteenth together in solidarity on June 20.

The caravan will allow the community to recognize the dynamic national holiday, observe social distancing, and fulfill the mission to bring all Americans together to celebrate freedom, organizers of the event say.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the two organizations and state representative said they are supporting legislation for the formation of Juneteenth as a Louisiana state holiday, unity, and appreciation for diversity in our society, police reform and social justice, voting rights, and economic growth in underserved communities.

Multiple BR organizations are putting on a social-distanced Juneteenth Celebration this weekend. It will be the first year without civil rights activist Sadie Roberts Joseph. Donations can be made to her memorial fund. ?@WBRZ? pic.twitter.com/MyktJFP5ip — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) June 17, 2020

The Juneteenth Caravan will line up at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20 at Memorial Stadium, located at 1750 Foss St. in Baton Rouge.

Registered participants will remain with their vehicles for a brief Juneteenth presentation by Judge John Michael Guidry.

Following the presentation, the caravan will travel throughout the Capital Area from 22nd Street to North Street, to Gus Young Avenue, North Forster Drive, Evangeline Street, Plank Road, 72nd Avenue, and end at Scenic Highway.

Participants can register for the Inaugural Unified Juneteenth Caravan online by clicking here.

Registration fees begin at $25 for the general public, $100 for elected officials and political candidates.

Proceeds will be donated to the Baton Rouge African American Museum.