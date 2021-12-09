73°
Latest Weather Blog
First responders tending to 3 car crash on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - First responders are on the scene of a 3 car accident on Burbank Drive.
It happened before 7:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Burbank Drive. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police are on the scene.
Traffic has been delayed because of the accident.
Trending News
This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dept of Health reports 13 additional probable Omicron cases in Louisiana
-
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins expected in court today for pretrial hearings
-
News 2 Geaux: Railway project to connect NOLA, BR
-
Interview: Garth Brooks on upcoming April 30 concert at Tiger Stadium
-
News 2 Geaux: NOLA teens arrested for carjacking
Sports Video
-
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly