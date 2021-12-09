73°
First responders tending to 3 car crash on Burbank Drive

5 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Thursday, October 20 2016 Oct 20, 2016 October 20, 2016 7:49 PM October 20, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - First responders are on the scene of a 3 car accident on Burbank Drive.

It happened before 7:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Burbank Drive. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police are on the scene.

Traffic has been delayed because of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

