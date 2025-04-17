First responders parade around children's hospital

BATON ROUGE - Peter Cottontail and some of his first responder pals rolled out some Easter fun to young patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.

Sirens blared and the Easter Bunny waved as the parade rolled around the facility. A zoom link made it possible for patients to see it all without leaving their rooms. The kids all received goodie bags filled with arts and crafts and fun activities.

All of this was made possible through a partnership between the Junior League of Baton Rouge and the Baton Rouge Police Department.