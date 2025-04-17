84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

First responders parade around children's hospital

2 hours 56 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, April 17 2025 Apr 17, 2025 April 17, 2025 12:11 PM April 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Peter Cottontail and some of his first responder pals rolled out some Easter fun to young patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. 

Sirens blared and the Easter Bunny waved as the parade rolled around the facility. A zoom link made it possible for patients to see it all without leaving their rooms. The kids all received goodie bags filled with arts and crafts and fun activities. 

Trending News

All of this was made possible through a partnership between the Junior League of Baton Rouge and the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days