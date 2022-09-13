64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

First responders on scene of vehicle flipped, on fire near South Choctaw Dr.

13 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, September 13 2022 Sep 13, 2022 September 13, 2022 6:00 AM September 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A flipped vehicle caught on fire on I-110 near Chippewa Street early Tuesday morning, and first responders are working to confirm possible injuries.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the Baton Rouge Police Department, and EMS were called to reports of a vehicle fire on I-110 South near Chippewa Street. 

It's unclear what caused the vehicle to flip. 

WBRZ is working to confirm the victim's or victims' injuries.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days