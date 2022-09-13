64°
First responders on scene of vehicle flipped, on fire near South Choctaw Dr.
BATON ROUGE - A flipped vehicle caught on fire on I-110 near Chippewa Street early Tuesday morning, and first responders are working to confirm possible injuries.
Shortly before 6 a.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the Baton Rouge Police Department, and EMS were called to reports of a vehicle fire on I-110 South near Chippewa Street.
It's unclear what caused the vehicle to flip.
WBRZ is working to confirm the victim's or victims' injuries.
This is a developing story.
