First responders on scene of vehicle flipped, on fire near South Choctaw Dr.

BATON ROUGE - A flipped vehicle caught on fire on I-110 near Chippewa Street early Tuesday morning, and first responders are working to confirm possible injuries.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the Baton Rouge Police Department, and EMS were called to reports of a vehicle fire on I-110 South near Chippewa Street.

It's unclear what caused the vehicle to flip.

WBRZ is working to confirm the victim's or victims' injuries.

This is a developing story.