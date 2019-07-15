First responders, good Samaritans rescue trapped driver who flipped into pond during storm

Photo: Central Fire Department

CENTRAL - A mass of police officers, deputies, firefighters and heroic passersby pulled a person from an overturned vehicle after it crashed amid Tropical Storm Barry Sunday night.

The Central Fire Department says law enforcement was called to Devall Road near Wood Creek Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday. There, first responders found an upside-down vehicle partially submerged in a pond with its driver still trapped inside.

Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Central Police, Central Fire and a group of good Samaritans were able to get the victim free.

The fire department says the driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.