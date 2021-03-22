First responders extinguish overnight fire at dental office near Sherwood Forest

BATON ROUGE - On Monday (March 22) morning, a fire broke out at a capital area dental office on a street near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, where multiple businesses are located.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they rushed to 11918 Sunray Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. and found flames coming from the building's windows on the back end of the roof.

After getting into the dental office, first responders were able to make their way up to the roof and contain the blaze.

The fire was extinguished in less than thirty minutes and officials say it appears the fire was accidental.

No one was injured during the blaze, but the building sustained smoke, water, and fire damage that amounted to about $600,000, according to representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.





