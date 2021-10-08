72°
First responders called to possible stabbing in north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - First responders were called to the scene of a possible stabbing in north Baton Rouge early Friday morning.
At this time, additional details are few, but officials say the incident in question occurred at Seneca Street and Jessamine Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m.
WBRZ is in the process of reaching out to authorities for more information.
