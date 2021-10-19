79°
First responders called to plane crash near Houston Executive Airport in Texas

3 hours 12 seconds ago Tuesday, October 19 2021 Oct 19, 2021 October 19, 2021 10:54 AM October 19, 2021 in News
Source: KTRK
By: WBRZ Staff

WALLER COUNTY, Texas - A plane went down near Houston, Texas mid-morning Tuesday, according to local ABC affiliate KTRK

First responders rushed to the Waller County crash site, which was near the Houston Executive Airport, and assisted in extinguishing a large fire following the crash. 

Officials have yet to confirm how many people were on board and whether anyone was killed or injured in the incident. 

