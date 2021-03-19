51°
Officials investigate cause of Columbus Dunn Drive house fire

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Friday (March 19) morning, a fire broke out at a home along Columbus Dunn Drive and Gus Young Avenue.

Officials say the incident, which unfolded at a vacant home shortly before 6 a.m., resulted in the temporary closure of a lane of traffic in the area.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed that the blaze was under control shortly before 7 a.m., and that the incident did not result in any injuries.

Authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

