75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

First rain, now heat as Tigers try to play at home this season

9 years 6 months 1 week ago Friday, September 18 2015 Sep 18, 2015 September 18, 2015 11:28 PM September 18, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - The hottest ticket in town Saturday will be to the LSU vs. Auburn match in Tiger Stadium – literally.

WBRZ weather experts predict air temperatures to be between 92 and 94 degrees from the start of the game to halftime. That could push temperatures in the stands to 107 and 112 to 114 on the concourse.

Earlier this week, LSU asked fans to keep the extreme heat in mind when planning activities ahead of the game Saturday. Water will be sold at discounted rates inside Tiger Stadium.

Temperatures could reach record-levels. Saturday's game could be the hottest in ten years.

"No matter your spot in the stadium, expect to feel temperatures well over 100° for the duration of the game," meteorologist Josh Eachus wrote in a weather blog on WBRZ.com.

Watch Pat's forecast for Saturday HERE.

**************

Trending News

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

 

Report a Typo

Related Stories

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days