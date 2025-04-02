First rain, now heat as Tigers try to play at home this season

BATON ROUGE - The hottest ticket in town Saturday will be to the LSU vs. Auburn match in Tiger Stadium – literally.

WBRZ weather experts predict air temperatures to be between 92 and 94 degrees from the start of the game to halftime. That could push temperatures in the stands to 107 and 112 to 114 on the concourse.

Earlier this week, LSU asked fans to keep the extreme heat in mind when planning activities ahead of the game Saturday. Water will be sold at discounted rates inside Tiger Stadium.

Temperatures could reach record-levels. Saturday's game could be the hottest in ten years.

"No matter your spot in the stadium, expect to feel temperatures well over 100° for the duration of the game," meteorologist Josh Eachus wrote in a weather blog on WBRZ.com.

Watch Pat's forecast for Saturday HERE.

