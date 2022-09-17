HALF: LSU Tigers down 13-7 to Mississippi State Bulldogs in SEC Opener

BATON ROUGE- It's been a rocky start in Brian Kelly's first SEC game as the Tigers trail Mississippi State 13-7 at the half. LSU's first 6 possessions resulted in either a punt or a fumble before the Tigers finally got on the board with Jayden Daniels to Jaray Jenkins from 8 yards out.

Defensively, the Tigers defense settled down after giving up an opening possession score. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 108 yards and a score in the first half including a 13 yard touchdown to Rara Thomas.