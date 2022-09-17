87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

HALF: LSU Tigers down 13-7 to Mississippi State Bulldogs in SEC Opener

19 hours 39 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, September 16 2022 Sep 16, 2022 September 16, 2022 11:00 PM September 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- It's been a rocky start in Brian Kelly's first SEC game as the Tigers trail Mississippi State 13-7 at the half. LSU's first 6 possessions resulted in either a punt or a fumble before the Tigers finally got on the board with Jayden Daniels to Jaray Jenkins from 8 yards out.

Trending News

Defensively, the Tigers defense settled down after giving up an opening possession score. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 108 yards and a score in the first half including a 13 yard touchdown to Rara Thomas. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days