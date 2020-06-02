First prize deadline for a 2020 St. Jude Dream Home ticket is this week

BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home.

The Dream Home is valued at $725,000. Built by Alvarez Construction, the home is in the Rouzan development near Southdowns in Baton Rouge.

Buy tickets on line here or call (800) 726-6409.

The home features 2,900-square-feet with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half-bath.

The home is in the final stages of construction and is expected to be complete in the next few weeks. The Dream Home will be given away, live on TV, in late July.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed some of the prize dates, but the giveaway program is getting back into gear.

Only a limited number of tickets are available. In the last few years, the Dream Home ticket sales were sold out before the giveaway.

Tickets purchased with-in a day of the drawing are also entered into a second drawing: A new, 2020 Genesis G80 courtesy of All Star Automotive.

Tickets are $100.

Other prizes include a $10,000 American Express gift card provided by Assurance Financial and groceries for a year provided by Dream Day Foundation.

Tickets purchased by Friday, June 5 are also entered into a drawing for the American Express $10,000 gift card. Watch WBRZ all week this week for more information and to hear from those associated with the giveaway.

The Dream Home is located at 2053 Rue Cremieux, Baton Rouge, LA, 70808.

