First night of Miss Louisiana wraps up; competition continues Friday with finals on Saturday

MONROE - Miss Louisiana held its first preliminary competition Thursday night and the top winners were students from Southeastern Louisiana University and Louisiana Tech.

The preliminary talent winner was Miss SLU Shelby Bordelon of Sunshine, and the Health & Fitness winner was Olivia Grace George out of Louisiana Tech.

Preliminary competition resumes Friday at 7 p.m. for 32 women pursuing their share of $64,000 in college scholarships and the title of Miss Louisiana 2024. The finals will take place Saturday at 8 p.m.

The new Miss LA will represent the state at Miss America in January.