First Lady Melania Trump speaks out regarding last week's D.C. protests

First Lady Melania Trump is speaking out regarding last Wednesday's (Jan. 6) demonstrations in Washington D.C., which escalated into a violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol.

The first lady wrote a letter that simultaneously condemns the violence and addresses her critics, and posted it to the White House's website early Monday (Jan. 11) morning.

"I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week," Trump states, before adding, "I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me -- from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain."

Intent on clarifying her disapproval of the mob violence, the first lady reiterates her feelings on the matter by stating,"Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation's Capitol. Violence is never acceptable."

After expressing sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives during the attack, her letter reaches its conclusion with the words: "It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your First Lady. I want to thank the millions of Americans who supported my husband and me over the past 4 years and shown the incredible impact of the American spirit. I am grateful to you all for letting me serve you on platforms which are dear to me.

Most importantly, I ask for healing, grace, understanding, and peace for our great Nation.

Every day let us remember that we are one Nation under God. God bless you all and God bless the United States of America."

According to CNN, while images of the mob breaking into the Capitol consumed the airwaves, the first lady was focused -- with the White House chief usher, Timothy Harleth -- on getting the shoot completed. CNN goes on to say that both the media and members of her staff were asking if Trump had plans to tweet a statement of calm, or a call to stop the violence -- something she had done a handful of times months earlier during the protests surrounding the police killing of George Floyd.

She did not.

The news outlet states: "Her disinterest in addressing the country was indicative of being "checked out," said another White House source, who added, "she just isn't in a place mentally or emotionally anymore where she wants to get involved.""

It adds that mere hours after the mob action in D.C., two of the first lady's top aides, chief of staff Stephanie Grisham -- who also served as Trump's closest adviser, speechwriter and spokesperson -- and Anna Cristina "Rickie" Niceta, White House social secretary, submitted their resignations effective immediately.