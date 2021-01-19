First lady Melania Trump posts farewell speech to nation

For the first time in modern US history, a first lady will not give her successor an official tour of the White House before leaving her post.

First lady Melania Trump did address the nation with a Monday (Jan. 18) evening farewell video that discusses the need to promote kindness instead of violence, but she did not concede to lead Dr. Jill Biden on a tour of the White House, something that's been a tradition for modern-day first ladies.

In her address, Mrs. Trump expressed appreciation to fellow Americans for being an inspiration to her by uplifting their individual "communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace."

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021

She went on to encourage citizens to be passionate but peaceful, saying, "Be passionate in everything you do but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified."

After mentioning her 'Be Best' initiative, Mrs. Trump said, "Always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself."

"Together, as one national family, we can continue to be the light of hope for future generations and carry on America's legacy of raising our nation to greater heights through our spirit of courage, goodness and faith."

She concluded with the words, "You will be in my heart forever."