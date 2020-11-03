First Lady, Melania Trump, casts her vote in Florida

PALM BEACH, Florida - On Election Day, First Lady Melania Trump cast her vote at a polling site in Palm Beach, Florida, less than four miles from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, The Associated Press reports.

When asked why she didn’t accompany her husband to vote last week, Mrs. Trump told reporters, “It’s Election Day, so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election.”

So, on Election Day, the 50-year-old former businesswoman and model cast her vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, where she was not only the only voter on site, but the only person on site not wearing a mask.

The first lady's spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, explained that Mrs. Trump was the only person in the polling site, with the exception of a couple of poll workers and her own staffers, all of whom were tested.

Grisham added that due to social distancing and privacy, no one was near the first lady during the voting process..

According to The Associated Press, Mrs. Trump announced in a blog post last month that she had recovered from a bout with COVID-19 that included headaches, body aches and fatigue and said she had tested negative.

As expected, it's already been a busy week for the first lady. On the previous afternoon, she delivered her fourth solo campaign speech on Monday afternoon in Huntersville, North Carolina.

While addressing an audience of about 250, she brought up topics related to the pandemic, the military, and the recent race-related demonstrations in the US.

"When rioters and looters were burning our cities and wrecking small businesses that belong to hard working families and bring jobs to our communities, where were the Democrats?" She asked at one point.

The first lady also recounted acts of discrimination against Trump supporters, saying, "Because of acts of intolerance and even violence, honest and hardworking Americans are sometimes afraid to put Trump signs in their yards. Members of our White House staff have been thrown out of restaurants just for serving their country. Even big tech companies are now politically censoring us. All this from the supposedly tolerant left."

"The Democrats, together with the media, have attempted to make COVID-19 the most politically charged, polarizing, and divisive topic of the last decade," the first lady continued. "Instead of working with our administration to unify and protect our nation, they only sought to attack us."

Monday's speech was one of first lady's more candid addresses.

On Tuesday, she is expected to return to Washington DC to await the election results at the White House.