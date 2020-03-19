First Lady Donna Edwards kicks off her livestreamed storytime hour with three children's books

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's First Lady, Donna Edwards, has promised to livestream the a storytime session for Louisiana's children at 11 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

She kicked off her twice-weekly storytime series Thursday morning by reading Rebuilding the Cajun Way, Alycat, and the Thursday Dessert Day.

Edwards majored in business administration, but went on to become a music teacher in the Amite public school system.

As Louisiana's First Lady she works alongside her husband, Governor John Bel Edwards, in advocating for the state's students and teachers.

Click here to visit Edwards' Facebook page.