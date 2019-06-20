First Heat Advisory of the Season

The National Weather Service has issued the first Heat Advisory of the summer today, as a very humid and hot environment has taken hold over Southern Louisiana. The combination of humid air and warm temperatures will lead to heat index readings near or greater than 105° in some locations in our viewing area. This advisory extends until 6 PM tonight.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events – sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. index typical of this time of year. In addition, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Make sure to take extra precautions if you work or spending time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which are indicated. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible, and drink plenty of water.

To reduce the risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY – CALL 911.

