First ever TEDx event in north Baton Rouge to be announced Monday

Monday, May 17 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A TEDx event is coming to north Baton Rouge, and event details will be announced by the mayor on Monday morning.

According to a news release from the office of EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the public will be informed of all pertinent details associated with the upcoming TEDxScotlandville event Monday, around 11 a.m.

TEDx conferences, made internationally popular by their YouTube channel, are brief discourses on a variety of topics that often relate to science, cultural interests, and self-help or motivation. A talk is typically presented by one speaker in 18 minutes or less.

The events are produced by TED Conferences LLC, which is an American media organization that posts talks online for free distribution under the slogan "ideas worth spreading."

According to Mayor Broome's office, as the first TEDx to ever take place in North Baton Rouge, the discourse will be one of only three that has been organized in the state of Louisiana.

WBRZ will update its website with more information after Mayor Broome makes her official announcement concerning the event. 

Click here for more information on TEDx. 

