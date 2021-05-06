First-ever Baton Rouge Improv Festival kicks off May 12

BATON ROUGE - The capital area will host an improv comedy festival next week, the first of its kind in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Improv Festival will be five days of virtual workshops, networking, panel discussions and more than 20 live streamed improv comedy performances. Some live, in-person events will be hosted locally as well.

The festival will feature notable teachers and performers from around the country, including Susan Messing from Chicago’s Annoyance Theater and The Second City’s Racheal Mason.

The festivities will run from May 12 - 16.

“When we began planning the first ever Baton Rouge Improv Festival, we knew that it was going to be fun and inclusive,” BRIF Artistic Director Brett Duggan said. “But I had no idea that it was going to include some of the most prestigious improv teachers and the finest performers from all around the world with professional level broadcast streaming.”

More details on tickets and links for the virtual shows and workshops can be

found here.