First deadline approaching: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale, selling fast

BATON ROUGE - Tickets for chances to win the St. Jude Dream Home are on sale and selling fast.

The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is one of the nicest yet!

Built by Alvarez Construction, the $700,000 home is in the Pointe-Marie planned community off River Road south of LSU. The up-and-coming enviable neighborhood is 11 miles from downtown Baton Rouge, nestled at the end of a windy and picturesque drive from the city.

Tickets to win the St. Jude Dream Home are $100. Purchase tickets online by clicking HERE. Purchase tickets via phone by calling 800-726-6409.

The home is located at 3118 Pointe-Marie Drive, Baton Rouge, La., 70820.

In its 3,200 square feet are four bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and a half-bath, a lavish master bathroom with steam shower, radiant and modern kitchen for a family and a walk-in closet featuring an island in the master bedroom.

All tickets are also entered into a drawing for a new car: A 2022 Genesis G70 from All Star Automotive.

Tickets purchased until Friday, March 18, are also entered to win both the house and car along with a $2,500 AMEX gift card from Dream Day Foundation.

An additional prize deadline is on April 22 for a $10,000 gift card from Assurance Financial.

Baton Rouge-area sponsors of the Dream Home are WBRZ, Alvarez Construction, 101.5 WYNK, All Star Automotive, Assurance Financial, Dream Day Foundation and Pointe-Marie.

The Dream Home will be given away, live, on WBRZ Channel 2 June 10.

Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a no-cost hospital for children.

