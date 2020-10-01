First College Football Playoff rankings pushed back week to Nov. 24

The College Football Playoff's Executive Director announced Friday that its selection committee ranking will be delayed by a week, ESPN reported.

The date was shifted from November 17 to November 24 after all ten FBS conferences decided to take to the field and play a fall season.

The selection committee is expected to announce its fifth and final ranking on Selection Day, which is December 20. ESPN notes that it will be the fewest number of weekly rankings during the playoff era because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now that we know all conferences' starting dates, this change will allow the committee to analyze another week of games," Hancock said told ESPN. "There will be four rankings before Selection Day. The committee members have been studying teams and watching video, and I know they're looking forward to rolling up their sleeves and getting together."

The top four teams will participate in the playoff semifinals Friday, Jan. 1, in the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The national championship game is scheduled to take place Monday, Jan. 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.