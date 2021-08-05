78°
First cases of COVID Lambda variant reported in North Louisiana

Thursday, August 05 2021
By: Earl Phelps

BATON ROUGE - The new COVID Lambda variant has been detected in Louisiana, after first being reported in the U.S. in Houston, TX.

"I do know that with the proximity with Texas there have been a few cases detected cases in North Louisiana with the Lamda variant but we don't know that whether this is going to be a more aggressive or less aggressive virus," Dr. Aldo Russo said.

Dr. Russo is the Regional Medical Director at Oshner. He says the Lambda variant has not been detected in the capital region yet, but they are testing for it.

"We are monitoring this very closely. Our teams are sequencing the different variants." Dr. Russo said.

The Lambda variant was first reported in Peru in December, and has become the dominant strain of the virus there. That is concerning because the vaccine used in Peru is not effective against this new variant.

"They have stated that there may be some resistance to the vaccine, but that it was a different vaccine that they were using. They were using the Chinese vaccine,"

But it's unknown how well the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will help control this new variant.

"It's too early to tell, but we do think the vaccine is working against variant as well," Dr. Russo said.

Dr. Russo says, for now, the best way to combat the Lambda variant is to increase the vaccination rate.

