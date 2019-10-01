84°
First cannabis cafe in the U.S. opens for business

Tuesday, October 01 2019
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Rendering of Lowell Cafe
LOS ANGELES, CA - Cafe Lowell in West Hollywood is the nation's first cannabis cafe and today, doors open to customers for the very first time.

The restaurant is the first business in the United States to be granted a fully legal cannabis consumption license.

Its' menu reflects California flavors and features seasonal dishes that are complementary to the effects of THC.

Guests of the cafe will be able to smoke marijuana using joints, pipes and bongs. And while the 5,900-square foot space features both a smoking and non-smoking patio, the entire indoor space is a designated smoking area.

Lowell Cafe will be open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, but the owners plans to extend its hours to 1 am by Halloween. 
