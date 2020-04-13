66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

First batch of stimulus checks deposited over Easter weekend

3 hours 24 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 April 13, 2020 10:28 AM April 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Over Easter weekend, The Internal Revenue Service announced that the first Economic Impact Payments, also known as coronavirus stimulus checks, were already being deposited into some taxpayers' bank accounts.

The $1,200 deposit was likely a surprise to those who received it a few days earlier than expected and the IRS says it will continue to roll out millions of additional checks over the next three weeks. 

The first stimulus recipients are those who filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019 and received funds through direct deposit. 

People who didn’t file taxes, are very low income or are older and don't need to file will have to wait for their money. Any paper checks should go out starting early May.

Elise Gould, a senior economist with the Economic Policy Institute, said some might not see the money until mid-summer.

“There’s going to have to be a way to collect their information, and that process could take a couple months,” Gould said.

The IRS is creating a web portal where users can check the status of their stimulus payments. It will launch this week.

The site will also allow user to enter their bank account information if the IRS doesn’t already have it from a 2018 or 2019 refund.

The IRS expects this to launch this tool by Friday, April 17.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days