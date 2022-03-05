80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

First arrest made in Saturday morning bar shooting; sheriff's office looking for others

4 hours 23 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, March 05 2022 Mar 5, 2022 March 05, 2022 11:14 AM March 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - One man is in custody and deputies are searching for other suspects after an overnight shooting at a bar. 

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 29-year-old Trevor Galloway after finding spent casings in the parking lot of Local's Bar. 

Galloway was charged with illegally discharging a firearm. No injuries have been reported yet. 

Deputies believe more arrests will follow. 

Trending News

Anyone with information should call (225) 686-2241. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days