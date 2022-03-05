First arrest made in Saturday morning bar shooting; sheriff's office looking for others

DENHAM SPRINGS - One man is in custody and deputies are searching for other suspects after an overnight shooting at a bar.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 29-year-old Trevor Galloway after finding spent casings in the parking lot of Local's Bar.

Galloway was charged with illegally discharging a firearm. No injuries have been reported yet.

Deputies believe more arrests will follow.

Anyone with information should call (225) 686-2241.